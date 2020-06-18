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The American Revolution - Episode 04 - The World At War
InfowarsFan
InfowarsFan
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19 views • June 18, 2020
The American Revolution - Episode 01 - The Conflict Ignites
https://www.brighteon.com/b51a2509-60e3-4d0c-85d8-2c38f93dbc46

The American Revolution - Episode 02 - 1776
https://www.brighteon.com/09f953da-0f83-4e3c-b430-f53212fda832

The American Revolution - Episode 03 - Washington & Arnold
https://www.brighteon.com/956acbce-9e5f-4fb2-b62c-857d5ef19663

The American Revolution - Episode 04 - The World At War
https://www.brighteon.com/ec206f86-a2e9-4f2c-a075-c0955290a5a7

The American Revolution - Episode 05 - England's Last Chance
https://www.brighteon.com/fed6a957-65f5-4d31-b4a8-2a975eb0277d

The American Revolution - Episode 06 - Birth Of The Republic
https://www.brighteon.com/60cb69d0-3137-46bc-983d-c3b4d3f60588

The American Revolution - Episode 07 - Biography of George Washington - Founding Father
https://www.brighteon.com/40170f9c-1727-4c1c-94ac-9dfaeb351883

The American Revolution - Episode 08 - Biography of Benjamin Franklin - Citizen of the World
https://www.brighteon.com/2bea1036-0c53-43f3-9fe9-a9ff0b490162

The American Revolution - Episode 09 - Biography of Paul Revere - The Midnight Rider
https://www.brighteon.com/e305ffd7-d18c-4021-84ca-212655879b78

The American Revolution - Episode 10 - Biography of Benedict Arnold - Triumph and Treason
https://www.brighteon.com/367c8a4f-8fdc-4127-905b-e9b20e039850
Keywords
constitutionbill of rightsdeclaration of independencecongress1776britainnew yorkunited statesnew jerseyfrancespaingeorge washingtonindiansbenjamin franklinamerican revolutionepisode 4fortpatrick henryiroquois1775world at war1777gun powdercontinental armymorristown
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