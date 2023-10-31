Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Certain Bankruptcy
channel image
Son of the Republic
580 Subscribers
151 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Road To Hyper-Inflation

* We are going bankrupt.

* If you don’t have real assets, you’re f*cked.

* If you’ve got paper assets [especially in digital accounts denominated in fiat $], good luck.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 31 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3suaoy-the-commie-left-is-melting-down-ep.-2121-10312023.html

Keywords
depressionfiat currencygovernment spendingdan bonginogoldeconomicssilverhyperinflationeconomic collapsefinancial collapserecessionusuryeconomic crisisfinancial crisiscentral bankbulliondebt slaveryeconomic disasterfinancial disasterbidenflationbidenomicsdebt trapprecious metalinflation crisisdebt enslavement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket