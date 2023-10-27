Create New Account
The Road To Hyper-Inflation
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

Bidenomics: The Worst Is Yet To Come

* We’re on the road to an inflation crisis if we don’t get a hold of spending.

* It’s screwing over everyone.

* Societies collapse quickly.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 27 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3s0ygs-does-the-gop-still-matter-ep.-2119-10272023.html

Keywords
depressionfiat currencyeconomygovernment spendingdan bonginoeconomicscost of livinghyperinflationeconomic collapsefinancial collapserecessionusuryeconomic crisisfinancial crisiscentral bankdebt slaveryeconomic disasterfinancial disasterprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricesdebt trapinflation crisisdebt enslavement

