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Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. Its only fearporn. På svenska efter 3 min.
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30 views • January 20, 2022
1. Watch: Non-Binary Activists On Dr. Phil Can’t Even Answer, “What Is A Woman?” This culturalmarxist nonsense is spreading like a poison around the World making children confused.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-non-binary-activists-on-dr-phil-cant-even-answer-what-is-a-woman/
2. This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years ago. MAKE IT VIRAL. Obama said we need a New World Order becauce we are too stupid to govern ourselves.
https://www.brighteon.com/9867e363-58c9-4ee2-8e1a-7d50e8870742
3. Evil of Free Masonry from the Truthchannnel
https://www.brighteon.com/d75f177c-7aab-427b-bb1c-ae9f342888b4
4. Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, "This is Absolutely Evil And A Crime Against Humanity!" Patients are intentional murdered and organs are harvested.
https://www.brighteon.com/df80fe07-dc24-4e6a-bc56-c7b6e28bba48
5. ‘Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine’ - you must have heard this statement lately in all sorts of formulations. Except, Russia has repeatedly expressed its desire to find a diplomatic solution.
https://www.brighteon.com/4ae3b8c6-657d-41b5-a4e8-76d8b0c1b182
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-non-binary-activists-on-dr-phil-cant-even-answer-what-is-a-woman/
2. This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years ago. MAKE IT VIRAL. Obama said we need a New World Order becauce we are too stupid to govern ourselves.
https://www.brighteon.com/9867e363-58c9-4ee2-8e1a-7d50e8870742
3. Evil of Free Masonry from the Truthchannnel
https://www.brighteon.com/d75f177c-7aab-427b-bb1c-ae9f342888b4
4. Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, "This is Absolutely Evil And A Crime Against Humanity!" Patients are intentional murdered and organs are harvested.
https://www.brighteon.com/df80fe07-dc24-4e6a-bc56-c7b6e28bba48
5. ‘Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine’ - you must have heard this statement lately in all sorts of formulations. Except, Russia has repeatedly expressed its desire to find a diplomatic solution.
https://www.brighteon.com/4ae3b8c6-657d-41b5-a4e8-76d8b0c1b182
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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