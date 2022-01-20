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Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. Its only fearporn. På svenska efter 3 min.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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30 views • January 20, 2022
1. Watch: Non-Binary Activists On Dr. Phil Can’t Even Answer, “What Is A Woman?” This culturalmarxist nonsense is spreading like a poison around the World making children confused.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-non-binary-activists-on-dr-phil-cant-even-answer-what-is-a-woman/
2. This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years ago. MAKE IT VIRAL. Obama said we need a New World Order becauce we are too stupid to govern ourselves.
https://www.brighteon.com/9867e363-58c9-4ee2-8e1a-7d50e8870742
3. Evil of Free Masonry from the Truthchannnel
https://www.brighteon.com/d75f177c-7aab-427b-bb1c-ae9f342888b4
4. Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, "This is Absolutely Evil And A Crime Against Humanity!" Patients are intentional murdered and organs are harvested.
https://www.brighteon.com/df80fe07-dc24-4e6a-bc56-c7b6e28bba48
5. ‘Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine’ - you must have heard this statement lately in all sorts of formulations. Except, Russia has repeatedly expressed its desire to find a diplomatic solution.
https://www.brighteon.com/4ae3b8c6-657d-41b5-a4e8-76d8b0c1b182
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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new world orderukrainefree masonry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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