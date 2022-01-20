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Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, "This is Absolutely Evil And A Crime Against Humanity!"
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261 views • January 20, 2022
Our next guest wants to remain anonymous, for understandable reasons. She’s a nurse in California, which might as well be Stalinist Russia for how it treats its inhabitants. Our whistleblower says she sees the same pattern repeat over and over: Patients get put on remdesivir and another deadly “medicine,” Vancomycin, which also damages the kidneys. Nobody is getting adequate nutrition or IVs. Nobody is given a nebulizer. Nobody gets antibiotics. The patients would end up dying from this, then the doctors rush in and rip their organs out since they're donors. The Whistleblower Nurse joins us to discuss.
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