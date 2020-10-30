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Sergeant Horton on Gould, Gold and Trump.
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274 views • October 30, 2020
More important than you realize.
A short follow up to the previous video titled "Sergeant Robert Horton War Castles"
Link below -
https://www.brighteon.com/7d00498d-a892-450b-b541-4c59b83cc343
Gould plays an important role in the deterring of socialism in the world today. He is not mentioned much but is as important a figure as Donald Trump. Please watch both videos as this will start your journey towards becoming a Sovereign People.
A short follow up to the previous video titled "Sergeant Robert Horton War Castles"
Link below -
https://www.brighteon.com/7d00498d-a892-450b-b541-4c59b83cc343
Gould plays an important role in the deterring of socialism in the world today. He is not mentioned much but is as important a figure as Donald Trump. Please watch both videos as this will start your journey towards becoming a Sovereign People.
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