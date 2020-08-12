© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sergeant Robert Horton War Castles
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
577 views • August 12, 2020
Explantation how we fit into the mold that secret societies have set up for us. This video answers some basic questions that I have had and couldn't find the right answer until now. Matters of Countries and the world have been kept from us as they treated us less than human held within well disguised task of slavery.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.