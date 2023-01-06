Atmospheric Rivers - 'Bomb' Cyclones Or Bomb Destruction Geoengineered For Agenda 21 Rewild - Trump Tell Michigan May 2020

"Atmospheric Rivers"...Or Geo-Manipulated Media-Hyped Agenda 21 Transformation Scheme? 2-Yr Flashback: "ARkStorm"

(*and so-called 'Bomb Cyclones) -- [12-12-14] Atmospheric rivers? Real or just another invented media-hyped geo-manipulated (as in opening a dam, or making a landslide, or causing a "storm surge" [link]) Agenda21-transformation tool...like the supposed brand-new imminent meteorite-strike threat that John Q. is constantly warned may one day wipe out an entire city [link]? To quote the post below..."how hard is it anyway to make a flood if you control all the waterways and dams?" Interesting to note also is that in the aftermath of the "atmospheric river" so called, it is more than probable that many property owners in affected areas will be soon facing new FEMA flood maps now designating their property as high risk 'because another "atmospheric river" can come at any time and may be even worse' - translated meaning prohibitive insurance costs to remain there [see: Sandy/Jersey]. Cui bono? Agenda 21 population relocation plans is the clear winner in this scenario. And how bad is the winter storm really? This is winter after all and storms do happen, perfectly normal and to be expected, but how bad is it really? Answer: It's exactly as bad as the msm script-readers say it is...and everybody knows who pays their salaries..." site link

also [Brighteon vid]: Storm Surges Man Made - Hurricanes Are Surface Winds - Surface Winds Cannot Displace Water









