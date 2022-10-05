Storm Surges Man Made: Hurricanes Are Surface Winds - Surface Winds Cannot Displace Water; Ian - Dor[ian] Sept. 2022, 2019 Tsunami Bomb

Storm surge, so-called, devastation. Again. Entire communities virtually washed off the map in Florida September 2022. Called it Hurricane Ian this time. Same utter destruction as 'Dor[ian]' that took out the poor areas of the Bahamas in 2019, also in September of that year, interestingly enough. Names, dates of the two inteconnected, same destruction ...voodoo they do looking is it not?

How is it that until only relatively recently no one had ever heard of a "storm surge". Hurricanes had come and gone over the past decades but never was there any mention of any thing called a storm surge...or the tsunami-like after effects. But now suddenly 'storm surges' up to 20 feet should be considered as normally occurring with a hurricane - the people of planet earth are told.

Coastal areas wiped out? Don't think twice storm surge storm surge ... This is the new-normal in Agenda21-takeover land globalettes...

see: Storm Surges Man Made - Hurricanes Are Surface Winds.

