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A chicken explains why it doesn't like chicken nuggets.
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109 views • December 30, 2019
Starring Sapphire Lorelei Welka (Sapphire Welka, aka Seafire Whaleco)
Originally published at https://youtu.be/mgLgVyQ-wLA on July 29th, 2013
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bStLSkwMVYx/
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Originally published at https://youtu.be/mgLgVyQ-wLA on July 29th, 2013
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9bStLSkwMVYx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/eb474438-1da1-49c5-b98b-481757e12815
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7qm626
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6nODQbp0g_/
Lbry: https://open.lbry.com/@jasonkhanlar:5/A-chicken-explains-why-it-doesn%27t-like-chicken-nuggets:3
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/watch/12007048/a-chicken-explains-why-it-doesn-t-like-chicken-nuggets/
YouTube: https://youtu.be/mgLgVyQ-wLA
https://jasonkhanlar.com/
https://linktr.ee/jasonkhanlar
https://subscribestar.com/jason-khanlar
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