'Our Texas', movie that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell 'Texac' Bentley - preview clip

'Our Texas'(Russian translation, 'Haw Texac') is a portrait movie that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell Bentley - preview clip.
"Our Texas"
"Our Texas" is a portrait film that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell Bentley.
A militiaman, journalist, fighter for truth and justice, Texas was a favorite of Donbass, one of its symbols.
The premiere of the film "Our Texas" was a success at the "Front Line" festival in Rostov-on-Don. Now the film will be posted on our channel in memory of all the journalists and volunteers who died in Donbass .
The full version of the film will be released on Saturday evening.
Cynthia... This was all that I could find so far, when available on the internet in English, I'll post it. It says at the bottom that this film about Texas has already been translated into English and will be shown in the USA.
The video that I just posted before this video, of Lyudmila Bentley on her way to this Russian premier movie showing of "Our Texas", from a few days ago is here: then more info below from Pravda about the premier.
The following write up is from Pravda.
The premiere of the film "Our
Texas" took place at the International Festival of Documentary
Films and media programs "Front Line"
When: December 4th
What time: 18:00
Where: Rostov-on-Don Cinema Horizon
Cinema&Emotion
The film tells the story of the
American Russell Bentley, a man who, at the call of his heart, came
to protect the people of Donbass and who was recently taken away by
the war. An American journalist, a volunteer who came to Donbass in
2014, shot honest reports, films about events in the south-east of
Ukraine and died here this year, will now become the hero of the film
himself.
"Russell participated in the
Frontline Film Festival last year, and as the festival's president
Andrei Kudryakov noted, "he was remembered for his openness,
sincerity, and a special thirst for truth and justice."
The premiere of the film at the
festival was announced long before it began — back in July of this
year. The long-awaited film by Anton Chekrygin and Yuri Maltsev will
be shown on the screen for the first time on December 4. Festival
guests will have a unique opportunity to see the film in
Rostov-on-Don before its release on online platforms.
The December 4 screening will be
dedicated to the memory of Russell Bentley and all the journalists
who died at the front. There are many such people. On December 15,
the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died in the Performance of
their professional Duties, correspondents who did not return from
combat missions are remembered. The film about Texas has already been
translated into English and will be shown in the USA
Source: Telegram "boris_rozhin"