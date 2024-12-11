'Our Texas'(Russian translation, 'Haw Texac') is a portrait movie that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell Bentley - preview clip.

"Our Texas"

"Our Texas" is a portrait film that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell Bentley.

A militiaman, journalist, fighter for truth and justice, Texas was a favorite of Donbass, one of its symbols.

The premiere of the film "Our Texas" was a success at the "Front Line" festival in Rostov-on-Don. Now the film will be posted on our channel in memory of all the journalists and volunteers who died in Donbass .

The full version of the film will be released on Saturday evening.

The following write up is from Pravda.

The premiere of the film "Our Texas" took place at the International Festival of Documentary Films and media programs "Front Line"



When: December 4th



What time: 18:00



Where: Rostov-on-Don Cinema Horizon Cinema&Emotion



The film tells the story of the American Russell Bentley, a man who, at the call of his heart, came to protect the people of Donbass and who was recently taken away by the war. An American journalist, a volunteer who came to Donbass in 2014, shot honest reports, films about events in the south-east of Ukraine and died here this year, will now become the hero of the film himself.



"Russell participated in the Frontline Film Festival last year, and as the festival's president Andrei Kudryakov noted, "he was remembered for his openness, sincerity, and a special thirst for truth and justice."



The premiere of the film at the festival was announced long before it began — back in July of this year. The long-awaited film by Anton Chekrygin and Yuri Maltsev will be shown on the screen for the first time on December 4. Festival guests will have a unique opportunity to see the film in Rostov-on-Don before its release on online platforms.



The December 4 screening will be dedicated to the memory of Russell Bentley and all the journalists who died at the front. There are many such people. On December 15, the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died in the Performance of their professional Duties, correspondents who did not return from combat missions are remembered. The film about Texas has already been translated into English and will be shown in the USA



Source: Telegram "boris_rozhin"