Lyudmila Bentley is in Rostov-on-Don at the Front Line Int'l Film Festival featuring 2 movies about Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Dec 3, 2024

Lyudmila Bentley (widow of murdered, Russell 'Texas' Bentley) is in Rostov-on-Don at the Front Line International Film Festival (https://t.me/frontlinefest) featuring two movies about Russell Bentley.

"Our Texas" by Yuri Maltsev will premiere (https://t.me/frontlinefest/400) on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, 2024, after a showing of The Donbass Cowboy (https://vk.com/video599659232_456239401) by Regis Tremblay earlier in the day. Cynthia, I also have it here at my channel:

The Texas Cowboy, by Regis Tremblay

https://www.brighteon.com/8a4882db-68fc-4ef6-b144-66883207e6eb

Remember this portrait of Texas by Maksim Ilyinov. Here it is, again at the Rostov festival (video in Russian)!

Here is Monastery by Russell Texas Bentley, which Lyudmila Bentley talks about in the video above.

“Our Texas” is a portrait movie that tells the story of a true hero of our time, Russell Bentley (Cynthia.. when released online I will upload here).

Militiaman, journalist, fighter for truth and justice, “Texas” was a participant in our last year's International Festival “Front Line”. That's where we met. He was going to come this year as well... But the war has taken Russell from us. In memory of this honest, brave, bright man, our team has made the movie - “Our Texas”.

The premiere of “Our Texas” will take place at the festival in Rostov-on-Don on December 4th at 6 PM in the “Horizon” cinema center. There we will remember Russell “Texas” Bentley and also all our fellow journalists who died in Novorossiya.

The premiere of the film "Our Texas" will take place at the "Front Line" festival

When: December 4

What time: 18:00

Where: Cinema Gorizont Cinema & Emotion

The film tells the story of American Russell Bentley , a man who came to defend the people of Donbass at the call of his heart and who was recently taken away by the war. The American journalist, a volunteer who came to Donbass in 2014 , filmed honest reports, movies about the events in the southeast of Ukraine and died here this year, will now become the hero of the film.

Russell had previously participated in the first such film festival . And, as Andrey Kudryakov noted, he was remembered for his openness, sincerity, and special thirst for truth and justice.

The premiere of the film at the festival was announced long before its start - back in July of this year. The long-awaited film by Anton Chekrygin and Yuri Maltsev will be shown on screen for the first time on December 4. Festival guests, you have a unique opportunity to see the film in Rostov-on-Don before its release on online platforms.

The December 4 screening will be dedicated to the memory of Russell Bentley and all the journalists who died at the front. There are many such people. On the Day of Remembrance of Journalists Killed in the Performance of Professional Duties, December 15, correspondents who did not return from combat missions are remembered. The film about Texas has already been translated into English and will be shown in the USA.

Tickets can be obtained at the link - https://frontlinefest.ru/event/nash-texas/

Here is Monastery by Russell Texas Bentley, which Lyudmila Bentley talks about in the video above.



