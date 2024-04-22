⚡️The Donbass Cowboy - The Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley Life Story - interview by Regis Tremblay - as of August 3, 2019

I'm sharing this video with description, from 'Deborah Armstrong' at YouTube. She posted this video on June 23, 2022, about 3 years after interview date. I'm posting it again, April 21, 2024.

Regis Tremblay's interview with Russell Bonner Bentley, The Donbas Cowboy. An American who came to fight with the self-defense forces of The Donetsk People's Republic against the US backed, fascist regime in Kiev, Ukraine. Russell has been disparaged by some, but after a week with him and his wife, I can say without any doubt that he is for real, honest, and an inspiring human being. Proud to be his friend and comrade in the information war.

Cynthia... I thought that I would add that Russell Bonner Bentley, published a book called "The Donbass Cowboy - a War Journal". Published on June 22, 2021. (only on Kindle Edition)

https://www.amazon.com/Donbass-Cowboy-War-Journal-ebook/product-reviews/B097RTPQ6M

