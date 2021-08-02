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Americas Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit Videos - The Science Part 04:
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150 views • August 02, 2021
Americas Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit Videos –
The Science Part 01: https://www.brighteon.com/2d1b5ed8-a56e-4bce-b480-d93b0971e2cd
The Science Part 02: https://www.brighteon.com/a5f48379-16c5-4327-95bb-bf22687b8344
The Science Part 03: https://www.brighteon.com/fcd5f1d4-698e-49cf-b32c-6b5061e31332
The Science Part 04: https://www.brighteon.com/eb148e9a-fc3d-4e38-9658-bbcc29415a04
The Law Part 01: https://www.brighteon.com/27dde319-b9b9-4040-832b-d7d535e895ac
The Law Part 02: https://www.brighteon.com/e934dd38-1032-4b1e-8694-d1ce95776e58
The People: https://www.brighteon.com/9596a7ba-fb37-43d1-9d40-11ff8137d9a6
All Americas Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit videos - The 1 Year Anniversary can be seen here! The Science part I have separated into approximately 1 hour sessions, also The Law, but if you prefer the full session, please search the link below. Thank you!
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/media/videos/
The Science Part 01: https://www.brighteon.com/2d1b5ed8-a56e-4bce-b480-d93b0971e2cd
The Science Part 02: https://www.brighteon.com/a5f48379-16c5-4327-95bb-bf22687b8344
The Science Part 03: https://www.brighteon.com/fcd5f1d4-698e-49cf-b32c-6b5061e31332
The Science Part 04: https://www.brighteon.com/eb148e9a-fc3d-4e38-9658-bbcc29415a04
The Law Part 01: https://www.brighteon.com/27dde319-b9b9-4040-832b-d7d535e895ac
The Law Part 02: https://www.brighteon.com/e934dd38-1032-4b1e-8694-d1ce95776e58
The People: https://www.brighteon.com/9596a7ba-fb37-43d1-9d40-11ff8137d9a6
All Americas Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit videos - The 1 Year Anniversary can be seen here! The Science part I have separated into approximately 1 hour sessions, also The Law, but if you prefer the full session, please search the link below. Thank you!
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/media/videos/
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