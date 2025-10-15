Key points from Putin’s meeting with Syria’s interim president: (much more detailed info on the morning video, 'First Handshake') https://www.brighteon.com/0b40e3a0-44e7-438a-ba11-3ae559983c09

Syria’s interim president, al-Sharaa, thanked Putin for the warm welcome, noting the deep historical ties between Russia and Syria.

He stated that the new Syrian authorities intend to relaunch and strengthen relations with Moscow, emphasizing that Russia will play a significant role in shaping the future of the new Syria.

Key Points:

➡️Putin reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and strong ties between Russia and Syria.

➡️He emphasized that Russia has always acted in its relations with Syria guided solely by the interests of the Syrian people.

➡️The Russian leader expressed hope that Syrians studying in Russia will contribute to strengthening Syria’s statehood and national development.

➡️Putin called the victory of pro-government forces in Syria a major success and a step toward consolidating the nation.

➡️He acknowledged that Syria continues to face difficult times but noted that the recent parliamentary elections will help enhance cooperation among all political forces.