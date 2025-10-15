BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Key points from Putin’s meeting with Syria’s interim president
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

Key points from Putin’s meeting with Syria’s interim president: (much more detailed info on the morning video, 'First Handshake') https://www.brighteon.com/0b40e3a0-44e7-438a-ba11-3ae559983c09 

Syria’s interim president, al-Sharaa, thanked Putin for the warm welcome, noting the deep historical ties between Russia and Syria.

He stated that the new Syrian authorities intend to relaunch and strengthen relations with Moscow, emphasizing that Russia will play a significant role in shaping the future of the new Syria.

Key Points:

➡️Putin reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and strong ties between Russia and Syria.

➡️He emphasized that Russia has always acted in its relations with Syria guided solely by the interests of the Syrian people.

➡️The Russian leader expressed hope that Syrians studying in Russia will contribute to strengthening Syria’s statehood and national development.

➡️Putin called the victory of pro-government forces in Syria a major success and a step toward consolidating the nation.

➡️He acknowledged that Syria continues to face difficult times but noted that the recent parliamentary elections will help enhance cooperation among all political forces.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy