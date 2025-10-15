First handshake: Vladimir Putin & Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Kremlin

The first handshake between Vladimir Putin and Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Kremlin.

According to sources cited by Reuters and Al Wakeel News, "interim Syrian president" Ahmad al-Sharaa plans to formally demand during talks in Moscow that former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad be extradited for trial.

Such a career rise in less than a year - from sitting under Russian bombs in Idlib to shaking hands with the Russian president in Moscow.

Reuters writes that Sharaa's promise to Putin to comply with all previous agreements of Syria and Russia implies that Moscow will keep its two main military bases - the Khmeimim airbase and the naval base in Tartus.

Russia also has a military presence at Kamishly airport — in the northeast of the country, near the borders of Turkey and Iraq.

In turn, the new Syrian authorities seek guarantees that Russia will not assist in rearming the remnants of Assad's forces. The Syrian also hopes that Russia can help in restoring the Syrian army.

There is also the issue of restoring the infrastructure for resource extraction and transportation.

Adding: Putin will discuss the issue of Russian bases in Syria with Sharaa, Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirmed.

“It’s an important day for Russian-Syrian relations after the change of power in Syria. Naturally, the topic of Russian bases will be raised during the meeting with the president,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin is fully prepared for Putin’s first meeting with "Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa."