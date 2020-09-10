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Film från protesten vid riksdagens öppnande 8 september
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41 views • September 10, 2020
Talet är från ett annat tillfälle. Februari 2019 på Mynttorget, på tema yttrandefrihet. Passade även bra här. Observera att det inte är hela talet. Talet i sin helhet finns att höra om man så önskar.
Hela talet ses här
https://www.brighteon.com/4d6334f6-c2d5-40f4-8458-03eae23d7315
Hela talet ses här
https://www.brighteon.com/4d6334f6-c2d5-40f4-8458-03eae23d7315
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