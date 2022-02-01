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Night Aerial View of Ottawa - Freedom Convoy (Jan 28, 2022)
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1303 views • February 01, 2022
Night Aerial View of Ottawa - Freedom Convoy (Jan 28, 2022)
A Warning from a Canadian Trucker - You Better Stock Up!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cdb29c99-0fce-4167-bca6-e23e70d9f870
Massive Trucker Convoy Heading to Ottawa - Go Truckers Go!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/81bfc380-1ed0-4567-9811-cb6a7f28f560
Start your Engines - The Convoy has Begun!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cd41fed1-332d-4245-82db-5b921e77c9c1
Truckers Rollin' Across Canada - Day 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/436a8f3f-4f2e-45cb-b4c2-dfe08b5a0107
Freedom Convoy 2022 - Hear our Voices:
https://www.brighteon.com/a546a0f1-f7a8-4c15-8531-e94a16519145
Boycott Tim Hortons for Refusing to Serve Freedom Convoy Truckers:
https://www.brighteon.com/e837206a-842a-4ba5-abfe-107e8f6d7ef6
Trudeau says the "Small Fringe Minority" Trucker Convoy does not Represent the Views of Canadians:
https://www.brighteon.com/09087459-d62f-449c-b00e-13f09dfda6eb
Canadian Trucker Convoy is for Freedom & Against Dictator Justin Trudeau's Covid Tyranny:
https://www.brighteon.com/3248bbdf-4767-45bc-9756-7618084ba82c
Nova Scotia is Coming Trudeau! Riding with the Convoy for Freedom!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/98ff42c5-0dc5-49f3-afc3-8fbadcc4148a
American Truckers Let's Go!!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/55877102-0bb0-4ad1-a2c4-f243e9b2bced
Ottawa - The World's Largest Truck Stop/Parking Lot (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/c5595662-e880-46b7-95e6-17f2f25e41e6
Massive Protest Kicks off in Ottawa Filling the Streets with Trucks & People (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/e5581c4f-e12d-48a5-ab60-287869b30e3b
All of Canada has Joined the Convoy:
https://www.brighteon.com/f1ae160c-4f4a-425e-a8b1-dac4c75db916
Prime Minister Trudeau on Convoy Protests - “We are not Intimidated”:
https://www.brighteon.com/78f355b5-be6e-42ce-bdfb-daa6ef88dc00
Update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy:
https://www.brighteon.com/e0a0a0fc-8ea7-4dc4-b6d1-9311e76f6a78
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGonbh6wc6Y
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
A Warning from a Canadian Trucker - You Better Stock Up!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cdb29c99-0fce-4167-bca6-e23e70d9f870
Massive Trucker Convoy Heading to Ottawa - Go Truckers Go!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/81bfc380-1ed0-4567-9811-cb6a7f28f560
Start your Engines - The Convoy has Begun!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cd41fed1-332d-4245-82db-5b921e77c9c1
Truckers Rollin' Across Canada - Day 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/436a8f3f-4f2e-45cb-b4c2-dfe08b5a0107
Freedom Convoy 2022 - Hear our Voices:
https://www.brighteon.com/a546a0f1-f7a8-4c15-8531-e94a16519145
Boycott Tim Hortons for Refusing to Serve Freedom Convoy Truckers:
https://www.brighteon.com/e837206a-842a-4ba5-abfe-107e8f6d7ef6
Trudeau says the "Small Fringe Minority" Trucker Convoy does not Represent the Views of Canadians:
https://www.brighteon.com/09087459-d62f-449c-b00e-13f09dfda6eb
Canadian Trucker Convoy is for Freedom & Against Dictator Justin Trudeau's Covid Tyranny:
https://www.brighteon.com/3248bbdf-4767-45bc-9756-7618084ba82c
Nova Scotia is Coming Trudeau! Riding with the Convoy for Freedom!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/98ff42c5-0dc5-49f3-afc3-8fbadcc4148a
American Truckers Let's Go!!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/55877102-0bb0-4ad1-a2c4-f243e9b2bced
Ottawa - The World's Largest Truck Stop/Parking Lot (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/c5595662-e880-46b7-95e6-17f2f25e41e6
Massive Protest Kicks off in Ottawa Filling the Streets with Trucks & People (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/e5581c4f-e12d-48a5-ab60-287869b30e3b
All of Canada has Joined the Convoy:
https://www.brighteon.com/f1ae160c-4f4a-425e-a8b1-dac4c75db916
Prime Minister Trudeau on Convoy Protests - “We are not Intimidated”:
https://www.brighteon.com/78f355b5-be6e-42ce-bdfb-daa6ef88dc00
Update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy:
https://www.brighteon.com/e0a0a0fc-8ea7-4dc4-b6d1-9311e76f6a78
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGonbh6wc6Y
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
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