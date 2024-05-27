Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Things that GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT in the MICROWAVE: GARLIC and EGGS, mixed with my Carelessness and STUPIDITY MVI_0903
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
265 Subscribers
Shop now
152 views
Published 18 hours ago

Watch my previous microwave misadventure here: https://www.brighteon.com/eb8477df-ee76-48e8-bea9-b5b42f3f38df

It has happened a few times to me before, usually involving eggs in my bowl of soup or stew. What a mess! I clearly did not give sufficient thought to how much power to pump into this dish. Am I a slow learner?


Keywords
foodcoconut oilgingerturmericapplecauliflowermushroomseggsonioncarrotscelerypumpkinrecipescheesered cabbagefresh garliccoconut creamdried garlicbroccoli stemsbroad beanscrock-potted soup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket