Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What does it take to EXPLODE your FOOD IN A MICROWAVE? GARLIC and EGGS, or Carelessness and STUPIDITY? MVI_9240,2merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
253 Subscribers
Shop now
104 views
Published 17 hours ago

I clearly did not give sufficient thought to how much power to pump into this dish, left at my front door by our dear friend, Rita, better half of Kim, this Last Supper Easter 2024 evening. It was delicious, and I saved half for the next night.

Keywords
foodcoconut oilgingerturmericapplecauliflowermushroomsonioncarrotscelerypumpkinrecipescheesered cabbagefresh garliccoconut creamdried garlicbroccoli stemsbroad beanscrock-potted soup

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket