P.2 My scorched-earth parsley harvest method MVI_3006-7merged

P.2 My scorched-earth parsley harvest method
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Tuesday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c699b9d3-6168-4951-9b7d-e916117b4093

All of my many pots of flat-leaf parsley are self-sown, and producing prodigiously. Due to having little time, I use a cut-the-whole-lot-off-low approach, rather than taking the older outer stalks with their leaves off, which most common method always leaves a centre of uncut stalks. Oh to have more time! Or more hands on deck!

Keywords
garden harvest rain home parsley cold winter growing food in pots soil-conditioning home-made potting mix winter sun time-saving

