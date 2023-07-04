My scorched-earth parsley harvest method MVI_2408-9merged

All of my many pots of flat-leaf parsley are self-sown, and producing
prodigiously. Due to having little time, I use a cut-the-whole-lot-off-low
approach, rather than taking the older outer stalks with their leaves off, which
most common method always leaves a centre of uncut stalks. Oh to have more
time! Or more hands!
