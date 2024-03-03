EMF Busters Australia Presentation - Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 28th Feb, 2024.

The modern environment is saturated with Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF)





Common causes are satellites, phone towers, mobile phones, WIFI, computers, smart home devices.





EMF Busters Australia provides professional testing, safety planning and mitigation technology.





If you are concerned about the effects that Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) have on people, animals and our environment, this is a video you should not miss.





EMF Busters Australia - Proven Shielding Solutions.





https://www.emfbusters.com.au/





Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram -

https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers





Gab -

https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/





Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers





Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~

https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Aussie Mailer -

https://roobsflyers.com/mailer





Thanks for watching.





All Rights Reserved.