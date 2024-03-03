Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMF Busters Australia Presentation - Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 28th Feb, 2024.
channel image
Roobs Aussie Flyers
92 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

The modern environment is saturated with Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF)


Common causes are satellites, phone towers, mobile phones, WIFI, computers, smart home devices.


EMF Busters Australia provides professional testing, safety planning and mitigation technology.


If you are concerned about the effects that Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) have on people, animals and our environment, this is a video you should not miss.


EMF Busters Australia - Proven Shielding Solutions.


https://www.emfbusters.com.au/


Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram -

https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers


Gab -

https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/


Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers


Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~

https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Aussie Mailer -

https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Thanks for watching.


All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
electromagnetic frequenciesaustraliaemf bustersactive denial systemsproven shielding solutions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket