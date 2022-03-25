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PSEC - 2022 - WORMS PLUS | Building Back Better | MUSIC VIDEO | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • March 25, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - WORMS PLUS | Building Back Better | MUSIC VIDEO" -- a music video themed to Worms Plus: Reinforcements, also themed to world events regarding "The Great Reset" and formatted in a comical way. This will also act as the opening segment to a future PSEC episode which will feature how to install the game under Linux, and showing some full length game play.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Team 17, Paul Joseph Watson, Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Kary Mullis, George HW Bush, Bjorn Lynne, Vinny Eastwood, Jenna Leigh, Klaus Schwab, Misc
Hashtags: #worms #videogame #comedy #thegreatreset #music
Metatags Space Separated: worms videogame comedy thegreatreset music
Metatags Comma Separated: worms, videogame, comedy, thegreatreset, music
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLY8LN7Z6Pl2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1354224059776241680?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---WORMS-PLUS---Building-Back-Better---MUSIC-VIDEO---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vyin3y-psec-2022-worms-plus-building-back-better-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/YRBA2U8
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e979a1b7-72a3-426f-9603-3fc7e3c9e746
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ppULsfWCwz62iYo
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=d966adb76ba4ecc157ea14d18d5d95ed9eee40da0b9803c97af8f9c3edac79a8&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1929/psec-2022-worms-plus-building-back-better-music-video-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/79505_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Team 17, Paul Joseph Watson, Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Kary Mullis, George HW Bush, Bjorn Lynne, Vinny Eastwood, Jenna Leigh, Klaus Schwab, Misc
Hashtags: #worms #videogame #comedy #thegreatreset #music
Metatags Space Separated: worms videogame comedy thegreatreset music
Metatags Comma Separated: worms, videogame, comedy, thegreatreset, music
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLY8LN7Z6Pl2/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1354224059776241680?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---WORMS-PLUS---Building-Back-Better---MUSIC-VIDEO---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vyin3y-psec-2022-worms-plus-building-back-better-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/YRBA2U8
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e979a1b7-72a3-426f-9603-3fc7e3c9e746
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ppULsfWCwz62iYo
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=d966adb76ba4ecc157ea14d18d5d95ed9eee40da0b9803c97af8f9c3edac79a8&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1929/psec-2022-worms-plus-building-back-better-music-video-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/79505_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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