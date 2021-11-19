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Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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140 views • November 19, 2021
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

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20,279 views Jul 7, 2021
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
2.23K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vrc6-Zjarbw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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