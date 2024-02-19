ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 05 of 05 | Manosphere" -- this is the fifth part of a 5 part presentation, that can also be watched in one single long form documentary length video. This is our version of an episode of The Red Pill Nation, the participants of which include Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke.
This fifth section, "Manosphere", covers the following --
YouTuber Destiny likely to a hitpiece written on him sometime in the first half of 2024, the rise of the blue pill Manosphere, the Barbie movie will win at least one Oscar and feminists will sperg out so much that it will take legitimacy away from the wins, and lastly -- a noticeable uptick in false accusations will be reported.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke, CC / Fair Use: misc
Hashtags: #manosphere #predictions #drama #sjw #clownworld
Metatags Space Separated: manosphere predictions drama sjw clownworld
Metatags Comma Separated: manosphere, predictions, drama, sjw, clownworld
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9rnrRGWh58p/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---A-Year-Of-INTENSITY---05-of-05---Manosphere---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4e8xgi-psec-2024-a-year-of-intensity-05-of-05-manosphere-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e9006b9c-47ca-45e1-a09a-cea7527d2329
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SrpBFmHUAToZW5D
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.