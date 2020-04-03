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Andreas Kalcker protocolos de MMS y CDS dioxido de cloro ante corona virus entrevista de Mindalia TV borrado
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163 views • April 03, 2020
ESTE ES UN CORTE DE LA ENTREVISTA EN MINDALIA TV, DONDE COMENTA EN QUE CONSISTE LOS PROTOCOLOS QUE EL MISMO USA ANTI VIRUS CORONA
la entrevista completa la puedes ver en:
https://www.brighteon.com/7e3b620c-b7cc-4bff-b9d0-11e4a3b09f34
mas informacion en su pagina
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
la entrevista completa la puedes ver en:
https://www.brighteon.com/7e3b620c-b7cc-4bff-b9d0-11e4a3b09f34
mas informacion en su pagina
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
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