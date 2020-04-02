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Andreas Kalker entrevista en mindalia tv que fue borrado en youtube por el Corona Virus
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235 views • April 02, 2020
Respondiendo al bloqueo que youtube hace a informacion que todos tenemos derecho de recibir, subo este video para los que no lo vieron de Andreas Kalcker en marzo 2020 en Mindalia TV
mas informacion en su pagina
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
mas informacion en su pagina
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
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