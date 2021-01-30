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Comediva: KLINGON STYLE (Star Trek Parody of PSY - GANGNAM STYLE) [hd 720p]
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70 views • January 30, 2021
Original Description: "Hey, Sexy Lady! Romance. Success. Qapla'! Whatever, you guys didn't understand Gangnam Style either."
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CayMeza487M
Original on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/klingon-style-single/649858327
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/whpJhqlTXpFQ/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196080423451246592?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Comediva--KLINGON-STYLE-(Star-Trek-Parody-of-PSY---GANGNAM-STYLE)--hd-720p-:d?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdf7l1-comediva-klingon-style-star-trek-parody-of-psy-gangnam-style-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/b7DUhq4
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e8a26c3f-c3d1-4eeb-abb7-c7b422707b6d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RY8LzJv1vmgBHS8
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CayMeza487M
Original on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/klingon-style-single/649858327
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/whpJhqlTXpFQ/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196080423451246592?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Comediva--KLINGON-STYLE-(Star-Trek-Parody-of-PSY---GANGNAM-STYLE)--hd-720p-:d?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdf7l1-comediva-klingon-style-star-trek-parody-of-psy-gangnam-style-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/b7DUhq4
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e8a26c3f-c3d1-4eeb-abb7-c7b422707b6d
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RY8LzJv1vmgBHS8
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