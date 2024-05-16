CoolGear Powered USB C &A 7 Port USB 3 2 Gen 2 10Gbps INDUSTRIAL Hub Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviews

HUBS LIST





Coolgear 7-Port (4C 3A) Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Hub w/ 15KV ESD Surge Protection

https://amzn.to/3N1R1fc





Yottamaster USB 3.1 Hub 7 Ports, Powered USB Hub 5V/3A, Type C to USB 3.2 Gen2 Data Hub with USBC to USBA Adapter for Laptop, iMac, Surface Pro, XPS, USB Flash Drives, Mobile HDD, and More(1.6ft)

https://amzn.to/3MQ16vy





USB C Hub, uni USB Type C 8 in 1 Hub with Detachable Connector, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, SD/MicroSD Card Reader, Up to 100W, Compatible for MacBook Pro 2021, iPad Pro 2021, Galaxy S22/S21 & More

https://amzn.to/3J1AHd6





Inateck USB Hub with 4 USB A Ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Speed, 3.3 ft Cable, HB2025AL

https://amzn.to/3Ni7ugC





Minisopuru USB C Splitter, 10Gbps USB C Hub Multiport Adapter for Laptop, USB C Hub Power Delivery with 100W PD (Not Support Video), USB C to USB C Hub, USB Type C Hub for MacBook Air/Pro, iMac.

https://amzn.to/43qgqGq





USB Hub, USB Extension Cable 15 Feet, USB 3.0 Active Cable with 4-Port USB Hub (2 USB-A Ports+2 USB-C Ports), 5Gbps, Aluminum Shell, Ultra-Slim Multiport USB Hub, USB Male to Female Adapter-15 ft

https://amzn.to/43HDvEw





Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub, Ultra-Slim Data USB Hub with 2 ft Extended Cable [Charging Not Supported], for MacBook, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Surface Pro, XPS, PC, Flash Drive, Mobile HDD

https://amzn.to/3ChZ2b9





BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/e89b6013-723f-4379-bfdd-cdb5c5041ec7

YOUTUBE VERSION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7a2XjHnOyk