Intro Video Diabetes and Prepping

Hi, I’m Jen and am starting my channel here on Brighteon to connect with Preppers, Female Preppers, Homesteaders, Homeschooling Parents, and DIYers, but also type 1 and type 2 Diabetics.

Look for my health and detox website at www.detoxwithjen.com for Fruit Detox, Herbal Cleanse, Fasting, Kidney Filtration, Detox Coaching

Contact: Contact – www.detoxwithjen.com/contact/

Email: [email protected]

Brighteon Channel: Detox with Jen Caruso https://www.brighteon.com/e8624a4f-665c-4e17-935f-357e7b801797

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DetoxWithJen-v4z







