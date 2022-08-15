Intro Video Diabetes and Prepping

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Hi, I’m Jen and am starting my channel here on Brighteon to connect with Preppers, Female Preppers, Homesteaders, Homeschooling Parents, and DIYers, but also type 1 and type 2 Diabetics.
Look for my health and detox website at www.detoxwithjen.com for Fruit Detox, Herbal Cleanse, Fasting, Kidney Filtration, Detox Coaching
Contact: Contact – www.detoxwithjen.com/contact/
Email: [email protected]
Brighteon Channel: Detox with Jen Caruso https://www.brighteon.com/e8624a4f-665c-4e17-935f-357e7b801797
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DetoxWithJen-v4z