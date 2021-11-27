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LISTEN - and - TRY - to untherstand - WHY - i think - ACCUPUNTURE was not from The Chinese
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55 views • November 27, 2021
THIS video IS uploaded AS [ AREA 51 Whistleblower Dies Days After Interview! Super Soldiers ] , BUT , [ LISTEN - and - TRY - to understand - WHY - i think - ACCUPUNTURE was not ' "invented" ' from The Chinese ] , YOU ALL NEED TO KNOW THAT YOU CAN MESSURE THE POINT WITH field-effect-transistors mesurement technology (for exemple). Later ref to website page ( Tags : accupunture,area5,area 51, science, ) , - , SOURCE : https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV18z4y1Z782 , Cover Video , https://vimeo.com/user41458302 , CLICK on NEXT Link https://player.vimeo.com/video/616918113 , UNIVERSAL URL https://vimeo.com/user41458302 , - , Interview with David Wilcock - about the TALL White Aliens ~ 揭露宇宙 - 高白人与蓝鸟人等 ,ref: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV18z4y1Z782 , - ,
brighteon URL : https://www.brighteon.com/e7f2ec25-f8d5-437d-b830-6fd27330ab92 , - , The roof of Kashmir - Nepal - TIBET - (+ The Takla-Makan-desert) - is - possibly the place THE PLACE wher SUBTERRANIAN - "Aliens" hide themself , and I think THEY explained the accupuncture point on the body THAT THE CHINESE wrote in CHINE in their publications. , - , -- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html -- --
http://www.youtube.com/user/HumanRightsWatch
-- RELATED - for - RESEARCH --
-- Former Area 51 Worker Says He Piloted UFO --
-- URL (Multilingual Subt) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIxzvtmF0t4 --
-- Next : an INTERESTING URL - https://www.roxytube.com/watch/stolen-history-part-3-trailer_2fsOPlsDaL4DNCn.html - STOLEN HISTORY (is like cheik Anta Diop sais - La falcification de L'Histoire (in french - Next (URL) (in YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/StolenHistory - , - , ANOTHER - Intersting - element about the SUBTERRANIAN " ALIENs " (URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sFD8FDPEZQ - , - , 外星人訪問(審問?)Part3 |人類的毀滅|藍皮書計畫EBE3|較精準中文翻譯|無修剪 , - , (a Link) https://sites.google.com/view/looking-for-alien-life/homepage , - , Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
brighteon URL : https://www.brighteon.com/e7f2ec25-f8d5-437d-b830-6fd27330ab92 , - , The roof of Kashmir - Nepal - TIBET - (+ The Takla-Makan-desert) - is - possibly the place THE PLACE wher SUBTERRANIAN - "Aliens" hide themself , and I think THEY explained the accupuncture point on the body THAT THE CHINESE wrote in CHINE in their publications. , - , -- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html -- --
http://www.youtube.com/user/HumanRightsWatch
-- RELATED - for - RESEARCH --
-- Former Area 51 Worker Says He Piloted UFO --
-- URL (Multilingual Subt) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIxzvtmF0t4 --
-- Next : an INTERESTING URL - https://www.roxytube.com/watch/stolen-history-part-3-trailer_2fsOPlsDaL4DNCn.html - STOLEN HISTORY (is like cheik Anta Diop sais - La falcification de L'Histoire (in french - Next (URL) (in YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/StolenHistory - , - , ANOTHER - Intersting - element about the SUBTERRANIAN " ALIENs " (URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sFD8FDPEZQ - , - , 外星人訪問(審問?)Part3 |人類的毀滅|藍皮書計畫EBE3|較精準中文翻譯|無修剪 , - , (a Link) https://sites.google.com/view/looking-for-alien-life/homepage , - , Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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