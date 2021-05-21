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We The People Are Holding The Line Against Them @OnTheFringe
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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100 views • May 21, 2021
We The People Are Holding The Line Against Them
@OnTheFringe
People are seeing how this game is played. We are awakening in massive numbers. The deep state plans are failing all over the place. Some may see this, some may not; but it is still rolling forward. Have faith and hold the line. Some major positive messages from Trump and from Flynn today. You miss a day, you miss a bunch.
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/We-The-People-Are-Holding-The-Line-Against-Them:1?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos


Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1

An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9

Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed
5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4

9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
https://jpst.it/2qFWX
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc

No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie. See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished
http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre
DR. FAUCI & THE FAST-EMERGING
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223477015206957056?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Sad Truth: Vaccines are very dangerous completely unnecessary toxin they force into our bodies. See the real story from the 1st vaccine:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223504747259076608?referrer=shane_st_pierre


Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________

My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
⁣[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred)  https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute]  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Keywords
mediamsmmockingbirdmasksfluecovidlinwoodviral contagion
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