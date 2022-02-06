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CROWN AND CASTLE, CC=33 THERE 5G RADIATION DEATH TOWER RIGHT NEXT TO THE SCHOOL PLAYGROUND AND THE CHURCH ? ? ? QUESTION MORE!
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90 views • February 06, 2022
DEATH TOWERS EXPOSED!
5G warning you are in real danger! AUCTUNG! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpzNVqugSuMT/
THE BEAST THAT WAS, IS NOT, AND YET IS (REVELATION 17:8) - https://www.brighteon.com/f830bc6f-bf7a-40f6-aad4-fa44e37abaa8
COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD COLLAPSES RIGHT AFTER PRO-VAX JOKE 7TH FEB - A LESSON - NEVER TAKE THE JAB OR THE Lords NAME IN VAIN! ://www.bitchute.com/video/khv3prynoMBl/
ICE CREAM, TRUCKS AND FURY HATS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/_91DkTVNCAE/
RIDING THE TRANSITION THE CROWHOUSE - https://www.brighteon.com/f79aab87-1101-499c-8024-6fdad7b9f87f
OPENING SESSION OF THE GRAND JURY - https://www.brighteon.com/afda9ba1-2440-40d5-ab71-96fc2a9d01f1
5G IS THE REAL KILLER NOT COVID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zLRhLjkHIN7l/
Israeli Doctor Confirms 80% Hospitalized Are Vaxxed - https://www.brighteon.com/aaf952f7-8552-4b35-9f3d-d45d1080b411
MANY SOURCES SAYING CANADA PRESIDENT HAS BEEN REMOVED! - https://www.brighteon.com/f1ff1ad5-375d-431d-bdab-900477213d4f
5G warning you are in real danger! AUCTUNG! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpzNVqugSuMT/
THE BEAST THAT WAS, IS NOT, AND YET IS (REVELATION 17:8) - https://www.brighteon.com/f830bc6f-bf7a-40f6-aad4-fa44e37abaa8
COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD COLLAPSES RIGHT AFTER PRO-VAX JOKE 7TH FEB - A LESSON - NEVER TAKE THE JAB OR THE Lords NAME IN VAIN! ://www.bitchute.com/video/khv3prynoMBl/
ICE CREAM, TRUCKS AND FURY HATS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/_91DkTVNCAE/
RIDING THE TRANSITION THE CROWHOUSE - https://www.brighteon.com/f79aab87-1101-499c-8024-6fdad7b9f87f
OPENING SESSION OF THE GRAND JURY - https://www.brighteon.com/afda9ba1-2440-40d5-ab71-96fc2a9d01f1
5G IS THE REAL KILLER NOT COVID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zLRhLjkHIN7l/
Israeli Doctor Confirms 80% Hospitalized Are Vaxxed - https://www.brighteon.com/aaf952f7-8552-4b35-9f3d-d45d1080b411
MANY SOURCES SAYING CANADA PRESIDENT HAS BEEN REMOVED! - https://www.brighteon.com/f1ff1ad5-375d-431d-bdab-900477213d4f
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