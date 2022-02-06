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MULTIPLE SOURCES AND REPORTS FROM CANADA THAT JUSTIN TRUDEAU HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM OFFICE
TheExperienceMedia
TheExperienceMedia
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711 views • February 06, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022

Looking at and analyzing all of the information, reports, press conferences, statements and interviews coming out of Canada, it would suggest that former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has officially been removed from his position.

Certainly he has abandoned his position and failed to execute his duties and responsibilities to his office. There is very strong, damning and compelling evidence at this point that indicates he has been ousted.

We will follow this story very closely for all of you to make sure we report it as accurately as we possibly can.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ip3KwON7ypWx/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ArUqYhAFh0aU1E2bwKtuxu2lqxifzQAX/view?usp=embed_facebook

https://t.me/santasurfing/37105

https://t.me/santasurfing/37105

https://youtu.be/TVNLTBbLIDQ

https://youtu.be/3BkGo5udZlk

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