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MULTIPLE SOURCES AND REPORTS FROM CANADA THAT JUSTIN TRUDEAU HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM OFFICE
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711 views • February 06, 2022
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Looking at and analyzing all of the information, reports, press conferences, statements and interviews coming out of Canada, it would suggest that former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has officially been removed from his position.
Certainly he has abandoned his position and failed to execute his duties and responsibilities to his office. There is very strong, damning and compelling evidence at this point that indicates he has been ousted.
We will follow this story very closely for all of you to make sure we report it as accurately as we possibly can.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ip3KwON7ypWx/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ArUqYhAFh0aU1E2bwKtuxu2lqxifzQAX/view?usp=embed_facebook
https://t.me/santasurfing/37105
https://t.me/santasurfing/37105
https://youtu.be/TVNLTBbLIDQ
https://youtu.be/3BkGo5udZlk
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
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Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
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Looking at and analyzing all of the information, reports, press conferences, statements and interviews coming out of Canada, it would suggest that former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has officially been removed from his position.
Certainly he has abandoned his position and failed to execute his duties and responsibilities to his office. There is very strong, damning and compelling evidence at this point that indicates he has been ousted.
We will follow this story very closely for all of you to make sure we report it as accurately as we possibly can.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ip3KwON7ypWx/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ArUqYhAFh0aU1E2bwKtuxu2lqxifzQAX/view?usp=embed_facebook
https://t.me/santasurfing/37105
https://t.me/santasurfing/37105
https://youtu.be/TVNLTBbLIDQ
https://youtu.be/3BkGo5udZlk
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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