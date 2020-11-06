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The Sting Operation Has Begun, Trump Knew, Be Ready, EAS On Deck - Episode 2321b
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100 views • November 06, 2020
The Sting Operation Has Begun, Trump Knew, Be Ready, EAS On Deck - Episode 2321b. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/e7ac8786-44b5-4e21-b822-6355310d48fc
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The [DS]/MSM fell right into the trap, they had this planned and they needed RGB to carry it out. They never expected her to pass, now they needed to go full steam ahead and push their plan as hard as possible. The problem, the patriots set them up, they are now catching them in the act, this is a sting operation. Trump has been blocked many times on social media and now there are calls to ban him, EAS is now on deck. Published on Nov 6, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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The [DS]/MSM fell right into the trap, they had this planned and they needed RGB to carry it out. They never expected her to pass, now they needed to go full steam ahead and push their plan as hard as possible. The problem, the patriots set them up, they are now catching them in the act, this is a sting operation. Trump has been blocked many times on social media and now there are calls to ban him, EAS is now on deck. Published on Nov 6, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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