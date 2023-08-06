P.5 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: Culmination of world history; Overwhelm; Balingup visit; Bamboo Peter; Psychological techniques; and more MVI_3421

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cb8432b3-0dd5-4d0b-9af5-a28e0b199d09
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/bc079785-983f-474e-b521-d08a2565c9dd
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f5f72781-5cc2-4e6a-88d9-4c5f7676a7ec
Watch P. 4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f9ef621b-292b-48d3-b605-3eb82b8d73a2
I started this mullein tea chat on Sunday the 30th July 2023, and now it is spanning many days: I brewed my new batch of mullein tea at super strength, which I do every third or fourth day, so what better opportunity to enjoy it while opining about some things on my mind?
