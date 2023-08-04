Create New Account
P.4 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: Culmination of world history; Overwhelm; Balingup visit; Bamboo Peter; Psychological techniques; and more MVI_3323-4,6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cb8432b3-0dd5-4d0b-9af5-a28e0b199d09

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/bc079785-983f-474e-b521-d08a2565c9dd

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f5f72781-5cc2-4e6a-88d9-4c5f7676a7ec

I started this mullein tea chat on Sunday the 30th July 2023, and now it is spanning many days: I brewed my new batch of mullein tea at super strength, which I do every third or fourth day, so what better opportunity to enjoy it while opining about some things on my mind?

Keywords
healthfluvaccinationsgardengarlicmedicinepotatoeshomeparsleyaloe verabamboodovesbird-feedermullein teastray catsyarri springs bamboo farm

