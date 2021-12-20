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'Testing' the Satanic YouTube again today :) [20.12.2021]
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181 views • December 20, 2021
Just posted these 3 Trailer videos on my YouTube channel no 2.
Let's see if they 'accept' them :) - Probably not :)
1 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [28.10.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/Dum-ZlfBDkM
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/ace6f9ef-e1cc-49fe-a2a6-f636bd47bab5
--
2 'Situation' Update Denmark (Trailer) [12.11.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/jah8Fg245Tc
Original title: My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
--
3 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/6O5zbnN9Xt0
Original title: 4000 subs on Bitchute + Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GygYtZrscivd/
https://www.brighteon.com/110bf581-2f77-464a-8698-dcdd69adb024
https://rumble.com/vq94ln-4000-subs-on-bitchute-sisuation-update-denmark-05.12.2021.html
Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
Let's see if they 'accept' them :) - Probably not :)
1 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [28.10.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/Dum-ZlfBDkM
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/ace6f9ef-e1cc-49fe-a2a6-f636bd47bab5
--
2 'Situation' Update Denmark (Trailer) [12.11.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/jah8Fg245Tc
Original title: My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
--
3 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/6O5zbnN9Xt0
Original title: 4000 subs on Bitchute + Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GygYtZrscivd/
https://www.brighteon.com/110bf581-2f77-464a-8698-dcdd69adb024
https://rumble.com/vq94ln-4000-subs-on-bitchute-sisuation-update-denmark-05.12.2021.html
Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
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