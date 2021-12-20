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'Testing' the Satanic YouTube again today :) [20.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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181 views • December 20, 2021
Just posted these 3 Trailer videos on my YouTube channel no 2.
Let's see if they 'accept' them :) - Probably not :)

1 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [28.10.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/Dum-ZlfBDkM
Original title: Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/ace6f9ef-e1cc-49fe-a2a6-f636bd47bab5
--
2 'Situation' Update Denmark (Trailer) [12.11.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/jah8Fg245Tc
Original title: My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
--
3 Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
Direct link: https://youtu.be/6O5zbnN9Xt0
Original title: 4000 subs on Bitchute + Situation Update Denmark (Trailer) [05.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GygYtZrscivd/
https://www.brighteon.com/110bf581-2f77-464a-8698-dcdd69adb024
https://rumble.com/vq94ln-4000-subs-on-bitchute-sisuation-update-denmark-05.12.2021.html

Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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