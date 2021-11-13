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My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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84 views • November 13, 2021
Note: My little sister Marianne just died Thursday night on 11 November 2021... 55 years old... She was also brainwashed and believed the satanic system and she also took the 'TEst' and 'Jab'...
R.I.P. Marianne Osbøl... 'If it Doesn't Kill You, it Will Only Make You Stronger'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!' - Tamara

Exception for coronatest and requirement for Corona Passport:
(Undtagelse for coronatest og krav om coronapas):
https://sum.dk/nyheder/2021/juni/ny-ordning-for-dokumentation-hvis-du-er-undtaget-for-test-og-coronapas
https://www.kk.dk/corona/fritagelse-for-coronatest-og-krav-om-coronapas
https://www.kk.dk/borger/borgerservice
https://reservation.frontdesksuite.com/kbh/Borgerservice/Home/Index?Culture=da&;PageId=1883566d-969e-4188-b4e1-52e44c0b3d1d&ButtonId=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
https://reservation.frontdesksuite.com/kbh/Borgerservice/Home/Index?pageId=62ea6330-7b21-4f41-95dd-5548dc4503f8&;culture=da&uiCulture=da
https://netdoktor.dk/nyheder/corona-nye-regler-om-undtagelse-for-test-og-pas.htm
https://coronasmitte.dk/raad-og-regler/coronapas
https://www.brk.dk/Nyheder/Sider/S%C3%A5dan-f%C3%A5r-du-dokumentation,-hvis-du-er-undtaget-for-test-og-Coronapas.aspx

11.11.2021 #Denmark #Exception for #influenza 'test,'vaccine' and 'PASSPORT' available for free at @CitizenService and completely without having to show a #MedicalCertificate?
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel/status/1458877182651121665?s=20
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FD7488tXsAQTsF6?format=jpg&;name=4096x4096

'Yuri Bezmenov: A Great Brainwashing Process' [Jan 25, 2021]
2,485 views Jan 25, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov - 2.98K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BLi82e7A03U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg

Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: 'Ideological Subversion' (Full interview) [1984]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IhBDIvS9Blnm/
https://rumble.com/vp4w91-yuri-bezmenov-1984-kgb-defector-ideological-subversion-1984.html
https://www.brighteon.com/7318948d-c561-4abe-927e-93afdb932f88

Yuri Bezmenov - 2.98K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/playlists

Yuri Bezmenov playlist - 19 videos - 955 views - Last updated on Mar 2, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLITsni9dJfIFGQhtMHKu4tcZIeMaNjpL8

Music:
Kim Larsen og Bellami - Om Lidt (Official Audio)
1,396,100 views Nov 27, 2015
https://youtu.be/zubyCLy7u6Q

Andrea Krux - 13.6K subscribers
Oj Zagoro Zelena O Hills of Green Emotional Cinematic Slavic Female Vocal Balkan Folk Song
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh9MVKcUscNM1OZSDibs4_g

'300' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: 'Returns a King'
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=300+original+motion+picture+soundtrack
--
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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