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Yuri Bezmenov 1984 KGB Defector: 'Ideological Subversion' [1984]
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70 views • November 12, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov - The Great Reset. Full interview Ideological Subversion. You will own Nothing and Be Happy. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the Ideological subversion and the four stages:
This process explains the steps taken by the World Economic Forum's The Great Reset initiative.
1 Demoralization
2 Destabilization
3 Crisis
4 Normalization
"Whether I scare some people or not, I don't give a hoot. If you're not scared by now, nothing can scare you.
Here You will get to know more about Espionage,
Coldwar , Active Measures, Blockchain, current issues and non-fiction stories etc
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, was a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India."
Yuri Bezmenov - 2.98K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/playlists
Yuri Bezmenov - 19 videos - 955 views - Last updated on Mar 2, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLITsni9dJfIFGQhtMHKu4tcZIeMaNjpL8
--
874 views Sep 23, 2021
Son of a Bear: Foraging and Bushcraft
6.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yru14mMES1c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68xQe4fiYln7j4sktE1ZpA
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the Ideological subversion and the four stages:
This process explains the steps taken by the World Economic Forum's The Great Reset initiative.
1 Demoralization
2 Destabilization
3 Crisis
4 Normalization
"Whether I scare some people or not, I don't give a hoot. If you're not scared by now, nothing can scare you.
Here You will get to know more about Espionage,
Coldwar , Active Measures, Blockchain, current issues and non-fiction stories etc
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, was a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India."
Yuri Bezmenov - 2.98K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/playlists
Yuri Bezmenov - 19 videos - 955 views - Last updated on Mar 2, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLITsni9dJfIFGQhtMHKu4tcZIeMaNjpL8
--
874 views Sep 23, 2021
Son of a Bear: Foraging and Bushcraft
6.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yru14mMES1c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68xQe4fiYln7j4sktE1ZpA
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