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. DMSO - The Miracle Drug . Kommer svenska efter 2.45
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370 views • January 21, 2022
1. DMSO - The Miracle Drug - from a 60 Minutes Report in 1980
https://www.brighteon.com/31dccb98-1543-4ea8-b684-b788c5e1aa01
2. Heather Mullins Reports On New Hampshire's Ivermectin Over The Counter Bill And Dr. Paul Merik's Testimony That Ivermectin Is one of the safest medicins on the planet.
https://www.brighteon.com/9f955c32-671f-4284-a8cb-034d7adda001
3. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, mRNA-gene-therapy-"vax shots" speed up variant creation, its like speeding-up time for the virus/bacteria genetically, probability for more deadly/powerful virus soon
https://www.brighteon.com/df47262e-d59d-4629-8292-eda3d1538aca
4. Dr. Andrew Kaufman on the pointless exercise of testing
https://www.brighteon.com/d478f8ae-8819-4bef-a38a-8796c7576114
5. Stop making excuses for Trump's VACCINE FANATICISM. Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c26267-ff9a-40cc-8df7-4a9ac4181303
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/31dccb98-1543-4ea8-b684-b788c5e1aa01
2. Heather Mullins Reports On New Hampshire's Ivermectin Over The Counter Bill And Dr. Paul Merik's Testimony That Ivermectin Is one of the safest medicins on the planet.
https://www.brighteon.com/9f955c32-671f-4284-a8cb-034d7adda001
3. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, mRNA-gene-therapy-"vax shots" speed up variant creation, its like speeding-up time for the virus/bacteria genetically, probability for more deadly/powerful virus soon
https://www.brighteon.com/df47262e-d59d-4629-8292-eda3d1538aca
4. Dr. Andrew Kaufman on the pointless exercise of testing
https://www.brighteon.com/d478f8ae-8819-4bef-a38a-8796c7576114
5. Stop making excuses for Trump's VACCINE FANATICISM. Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c26267-ff9a-40cc-8df7-4a9ac4181303
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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