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DMSO - The Miracle Drug - from a 60 Minutes Report in 1980
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776 views • January 21, 2022
A thank you to Brian at the Channel High Impact Flix for his work on this. On 23rd March 1980 and again on 6th July of that year, the popular television program 60 Minutes reported on DMSO. In a segment entitled "The Riddle of DMSO", presenter Mike Wallace covered the anecdotal patient history of the solvent. The 60 Minutes broadcast reached the homes of 70 million viewers
Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an organosulfur compound with the formula (CH3)2SO. This colorless liquid penetrates the skin very readily, giving it the unusual property for many individuals of being secreted onto the surface of the tongue after contact with the skin and causing a garlic-like taste in the mouth.
Studies show that DMSO can decrease inflammation, pain and swelling. People can spray or rub DMSO to the skin in affected areas. Many people already do this on themselves or pets. DMSO may decrease pain in people with shingles.
This video was edited down from it's original length of over 15 minutes spanning 3 videos.
This edited version was created to make the video more watchable for most people, bring it all into a single video and change the format to widescreen to fit most people's modern computer screens.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBxSMrmY75Vz/
Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an organosulfur compound with the formula (CH3)2SO. This colorless liquid penetrates the skin very readily, giving it the unusual property for many individuals of being secreted onto the surface of the tongue after contact with the skin and causing a garlic-like taste in the mouth.
Studies show that DMSO can decrease inflammation, pain and swelling. People can spray or rub DMSO to the skin in affected areas. Many people already do this on themselves or pets. DMSO may decrease pain in people with shingles.
This video was edited down from it's original length of over 15 minutes spanning 3 videos.
This edited version was created to make the video more watchable for most people, bring it all into a single video and change the format to widescreen to fit most people's modern computer screens.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBxSMrmY75Vz/
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