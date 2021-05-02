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Celeste Solum (FEMA) on Covid Vaccine Capabilities, DARPA Military Scientist Explains CRISPER Technology, Great Reset Warnings, Earth Changes, and More: 05.02.2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1235 views • May 02, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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THE FRANKENSTEIN CONCOCTION IN THE GATES VACCINE IS THE FINAL SOLUTION [2020-12-31] - CELESTE SOLUM (VIDEO)
Submitted by Trevor
On May 01, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ecddedac-e701-4aae-ad07-3341dfc4b158
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Crisper and how the corona fix will end humanity
Submitted by Jason
On May 02, 2021
Watch video: https://odysee.com/@disemboweled:0/CV-19-Vaccines-Can-Re-programme-DNA-Which-Can-Then-Remotely-Control-The-Human-Mind-And-Body!.vd.default:8
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Emergency Saturday Broadcast: The Next Phase of The Great Reset Is Here
Submitted by Marv
On May 02, 2021
Watch video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608dc8a8af877908d6e983a1
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WAR ROOM (2nd HOUR) Friday 4/30/21 • NURSE ERIN, VETERANS CALL-IN, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Submitted by Danny
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/5080c69b-9937-49f4-accd-acbc5e246e26
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Canadian health worker exposes the covid hoax, vaccines
https://www.brighteon.com/0857d651-577a-4f6b-9605-dbc259cd2619
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at [email protected]
Keywords
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