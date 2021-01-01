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THE FRANKENSTEIN CONCOCTION IN THE GATES VACCINE IS THE FINAL SOLUTION [2020-12-31] - CELESTE SOLUM (VIDEO)
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6449 views • January 01, 2021
THE FRANKENSTEIN CONCOCTION IN THE GATES VACCINE IS THE FINAL SOLUTION [2020-12-31] - CELESTE SOLUM (VIDEO)
We know for sure the Pandemic is FAKE, it is in fact a PLANdemic, SCAMdemic, CASEdemic. Anyone that has done any amount of real research during the year 2020 is well aware of this fact. Many Doctors, Nurses, and Scientists are saying that COVID-19 has NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, NEVER COLLECTED, and NEVER GROWN IN A LABORATORY, so it IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ANYONE TO HAVE MADE A TEST FOR IT or A VACCINATION AGAINST IT. Former FEMA Operative CELESTE SOLUM breaks down the information that she has learned about the COVID-19 mRNA DNA Changing/Gene Altering GMO Vaccination. It is the entire reason for the entire FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT on earth. The Illuminati want to get this concoction into as many humans as possible using FORCE and FEAR. The New World Order DEMONrats are not injecting themselves with this stuff, if you haven't figured this out yet, you have never watched a Hollywood Movie where FAKE injections are given to the actors. It is easier to FOOL someone than it is to awaken them to the fact they have been FOOLED.
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A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/IbqWbX6VoJ57/
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BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoqgNGQrfxmq/
SKIN DEEP: THE BATTLE OVER MORGELLONS [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B94mfFG1UC3x/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
We know for sure the Pandemic is FAKE, it is in fact a PLANdemic, SCAMdemic, CASEdemic. Anyone that has done any amount of real research during the year 2020 is well aware of this fact. Many Doctors, Nurses, and Scientists are saying that COVID-19 has NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, NEVER COLLECTED, and NEVER GROWN IN A LABORATORY, so it IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ANYONE TO HAVE MADE A TEST FOR IT or A VACCINATION AGAINST IT. Former FEMA Operative CELESTE SOLUM breaks down the information that she has learned about the COVID-19 mRNA DNA Changing/Gene Altering GMO Vaccination. It is the entire reason for the entire FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT on earth. The Illuminati want to get this concoction into as many humans as possible using FORCE and FEAR. The New World Order DEMONrats are not injecting themselves with this stuff, if you haven't figured this out yet, you have never watched a Hollywood Movie where FAKE injections are given to the actors. It is easier to FOOL someone than it is to awaken them to the fact they have been FOOLED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 [2020-10-28] - CLAIRE EDWARDS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IbqWbX6VoJ57/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJjyO7HWexhF/
HUMAN 2.0: A WAKEUP CALL TO THE HUMAN RACE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T2HGhUZso0IW/
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPq8J9WrBc4w/
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoqgNGQrfxmq/
SKIN DEEP: THE BATTLE OVER MORGELLONS [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B94mfFG1UC3x/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
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