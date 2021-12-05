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Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
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56 views • December 05, 2021
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
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Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
5 Crater Earth: We live on a Bigger Earth, Atlantis Revealed
83,867 views May 1, 2018
https://youtu.be/UnFfi0d9wtw
'Atlantis is Saturn - Stonehenge is Sirius - Sulpicius Gallus M - Earth'
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afMMFm4P4fc&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swdNuWCA0&;t=0s
--
6 Crater Earth: Antartica The Final 'Flat Earth' Map
74,648 viewsOct 15, 2018
https://youtu.be/szLjqD2uykQ
'At last an insight in the real Antartica'
---
7 Crater Earth: The Walt Disney Flat Earth Map
50,021 views Jan 5, 2019
https://youtu.be/g4GyIH1qYfA
'A new flat earth map, and no it's not the UN flag.
The code is in the groundplan of Disneyworld America'
--
8 Crater Earth: The Sun a Portal of the Parasite.
93,466 views Feb 4, 2019
https://youtu.be/tz0vTZpcJnE
'Where does the sun fit in, in the new system?'
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
--
Source:
5 Crater Earth: We live on a Bigger Earth, Atlantis Revealed
83,867 views May 1, 2018
https://youtu.be/UnFfi0d9wtw
'Atlantis is Saturn - Stonehenge is Sirius - Sulpicius Gallus M - Earth'
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afMMFm4P4fc&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swdNuWCA0&;t=0s
--
6 Crater Earth: Antartica The Final 'Flat Earth' Map
74,648 viewsOct 15, 2018
https://youtu.be/szLjqD2uykQ
'At last an insight in the real Antartica'
---
7 Crater Earth: The Walt Disney Flat Earth Map
50,021 views Jan 5, 2019
https://youtu.be/g4GyIH1qYfA
'A new flat earth map, and no it's not the UN flag.
The code is in the groundplan of Disneyworld America'
--
8 Crater Earth: The Sun a Portal of the Parasite.
93,466 views Feb 4, 2019
https://youtu.be/tz0vTZpcJnE
'Where does the sun fit in, in the new system?'
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
Keywords
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