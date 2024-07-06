KINGSTON: VAX PREGNANCY Study HORRIFIC OUTCOMES: Miscarriages, Spontaneous abortions, Stillbirths. Pfizer lawsuits charging FRAUD..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OVER 229 (50%) of women "had miscarriages, spontaneous abortions or stillbirths." 458 Women Total in Pfizer Covid-19 Vax Study. Lawsuit: Willfully concealing, suppressing material SAFETY evidence. Pfizer COVID VAX LAWSUITS. Pfizer covid vaccine injection study.
Karen Kingston on Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com/
FULL PRESENTATION, Geopolitics & Empire: Karen Kingston: Pfizer Charged with Conspiracy, mRNA Shots Have Transhuman Purpose. https://www.brighteon.com/974439bf-1e32-4117-990a-2451fe01f436
Kingston June 18, 2024 Substack Update: "Yesterday, Attorney General Kris Kobach broke the news that 4 other states will be joining Kanses in suing Pfizer for willfully concealing, suppressing and/or omitting material evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of their mRNA injections...Per the lawsuit, the Big pharma giant CONSPIRED with individuals from Health & Human Services, the media, universities, social media platforms, and other businesses and organizations in order to manipulate the American people into receiving an injection that they would have otherwise declined if Pfizer had accurately disclosed their COVID-19 mRNA clinical data and adverse events reports to teh public and US government.
"...new lawsuit charging Pfizer with conspiracy to commit fraud and unconscionable acts related to its mRNA injections...."