Karen Kingston: Pfizer Charged with Conspiracy, mRNA Shots Have Transhuman Purpose

Karen Kingston discusses a new lawsuit charging Pfizer with conspiracy to commit fraud and unconscionable acts related to its mRNA injections. She delves into the nanoparticle technology that is in the mRNA injections, synthetic biology being utilized for purposes of transhumanism. We have underestimated the enemy, they've outsmarted and outmaneuvered us. We must resist this push to eliminate constitutional rights in the West.
Karen Kingston Websites
Kingston Report Substack https://karenkingston.substack.com
Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth
About Karen Kingston
Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVID-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)