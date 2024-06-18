Karen Kingston: Pfizer Charged with Conspiracy, mRNA Shots Have Transhuman Purpose

Karen Kingston discusses a new lawsuit charging Pfizer with conspiracy to commit fraud and unconscionable acts related to its mRNA injections. She delves into the nanoparticle technology that is in the mRNA injections, synthetic biology being utilized for purposes of transhumanism. We have underestimated the enemy, they've outsmarted and outmaneuvered us. We must resist this push to eliminate constitutional rights in the West.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

easyDNS (use coupon code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Karen Kingston Websites

Kingston Report Substack https://karenkingston.substack.com

Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth





About Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVID-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)