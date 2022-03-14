Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Rise and Fall of Flu Mist (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.02.16)

The show's title is: 'The Rise and Fall of Flu Mist - Can the Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Be Redeemed?'

Save a vaccine? What about saving the people who use the vaccine ? See how devotion to marketing leaves questions of patient benefit unanswered ? Tune in.

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REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Pertussis Vaccine is Ineffective! - https://www.brighteon.com/e41d10d1-e1cd-4186-9325-7fb0a16b8c09