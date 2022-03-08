Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Pertussis Vaccine is Ineffective! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.21.16)

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The show's title is: 'Pertussis vaccine is ineffective.'
Dr Daniels shares the Medical Industrial Complex's confession as well as their solution. Tune in
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